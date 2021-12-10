Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 52 Covid cases, two deaths in Himachal
chandigarh news

52 Covid cases, two deaths in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 52 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 3,842 after two patients died of the contagion; 11 cases each reported from Hamirpur and Solan
Eleven Covid cases each were reported from Hamirpur and Solan, eight each from Kangra and Mandi, while the death toll mounted to 3,842 after two patients died of the contagion in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Eleven Covid cases each were reported from Hamirpur and Solan, eight each from Kangra and Mandi, while the death toll mounted to 3,842 after two patients died of the contagion in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 02:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh recorded 52 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,27,805 while the death toll mounted to 3,842 after two patients died of the contagion.

Eleven cases each were reported from Hamirpur and Solan, eight each from Kangra and Mandi, four each from Bilaspur, Shimla and Una and one each from Kullu and Sirmaur.

The active cases have come down to 672 while the recoveries have reached 2,23,274 after 100 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 52,086 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 32,014 cases and Shimla with 28,003 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out