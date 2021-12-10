52 Covid cases, two deaths in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 52 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,27,805 while the death toll mounted to 3,842 after two patients died of the contagion.

Eleven cases each were reported from Hamirpur and Solan, eight each from Kangra and Mandi, four each from Bilaspur, Shimla and Una and one each from Kullu and Sirmaur.

The active cases have come down to 672 while the recoveries have reached 2,23,274 after 100 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 52,086 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 32,014 cases and Shimla with 28,003 cases.