chandigarh news

52-year-old woman hammered to death by neighbour in Ambala

52-year-old woman attacked with hammer after altercation with neighbour over his rickety shed in Ambala’s Saha town
The woman was taken to a private hospital in Ambala, where she was declared dead. (HT Photo)
Published on May 19, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A 52-year-old woman was hammered to death by her neighbour after she hounded him to get his rickety shed fixed in Ambala’s Saha town on Wednesday morning

The accused, Krishan, 28, has been booked for murder on the complaint of Jagtar Singh, son of the victim, Memo Devi.

Jagtar told the police that they lived next to Krishan’s house, which usually remained locked, as he lived with his parents at a government school nearby.

On May 3, Jagtar’s eight-year-old nephew had a narrow escape after a shed at Krishan’s house collapsed, following which his mother asked him to get the structure fixed. But he did not pay heed.

On Wednesday morning, while his mother was outside, she ran into Krishan and an altercation ensued over the shed, following which he bludgeoned her head with a hammer and fled.

Devi was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared dead. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

