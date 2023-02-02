53-year-old man jumps to death from 6th floor in Zirakpur

A 53-year-old man jumped to his death from the sixth floor of a residential building Jaipuria Sunrise Greens Society on VIP Road in Zirakpur on Wednesday.

Police said that victim, who owned a poultry farm, was depressed due to financial reasons.

“He resided on the second floor of the building from which he jumped. He was rushed to a local private hospital, where he was brought dead,” shared a cop.

The victim is survived by wife and two children.

Zirakpur station house officer Deepinder Singh said the body has been kept in the mortuary of local civil hospital for autopsy.