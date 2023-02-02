Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 53-year-old man jumps to death from 6th floor in Zirakpur

53-year-old man jumps to death from 6th floor in Zirakpur

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 02, 2023 01:12 AM IST

Zirakpur station house officer Deepinder Singh said the body has been kept in the mortuary of local civil hospital for autopsy.

A 53-year-old man jumped to his death from the sixth floor of a residential building Jaipuria Sunrise Greens Society on VIP Road in Zirakpur on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur

A 53-year-old man jumped to his death from the sixth floor of a residential building Jaipuria Sunrise Greens Society on VIP Road in Zirakpur on Wednesday.

Police said that victim, who owned a poultry farm, was depressed due to financial reasons.

“He resided on the second floor of the building from which he jumped. He was rushed to a local private hospital, where he was brought dead,” shared a cop.

The victim is survived by wife and two children.

Zirakpur station house officer Deepinder Singh said the body has been kept in the mortuary of local civil hospital for autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP