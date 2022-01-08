542 more test positive for virus in J&K, 574 in HP

Jammu and Kashmir continued to see a spike in daily Covid cases after recording 542 infections and one death on Friday, taking the number of active cases to 2,492.

Of the total cases on Friday, 288 and one death was reported in Jammu division while Kashmir valley saw 254 infections. Jammu district reported the highest 176 cases followed by 20 in Kathua.

Kashmir witnessed 118 cases in Srinagar followed by 46 in Baramulla and 20 in Budgam.

Jammu district has taken over from Srinagar with the highest number of active cases at 744 followed by Srinagar with 618.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 98. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,36,284, pushing the recovery rate to 98.03%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K climbed up to 3,43,310 and the death toll stood at 4,534.

The officials said that 55,129 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,159 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 884 deaths.

In Himachal, 574 persons tested positive for Covid, while 73 recovered. The state also recorded one death.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has added another national award to his kitty, this time for his yeoman’s service in the fight against Covid and providing relief to lakhs of people in Srinagar.

During the 24th National Conference on e-governance at Hyderabad on Friday, the ‘Covid Call Centre and Management System’ project was selected for the ‘gold’ award for using information and communication technology in Covid management.

The award was presented by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and Personnel Ministry Jitendra Singh in the presence of Minister of State for Information Technology (IT) K T Rama Rao and other senior bureaucrats.