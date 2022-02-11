547 Covid cases reported in J&K, as many in HP

Authorities on Thursday said that 547 fresh Covid infections and seven related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 2,258 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 8,512.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said 74,969 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 0.72%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 240 cases and three deaths, while 240 cases and four deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

Health officials said of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just 240 were occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 52,941 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

The total number of people who have recovered reached 4,36,082, taking the recovery rate to 97.05%. The overall cases in J&K stood at 4,49,333 and the death toll was 4,739.

Himachal Pradesh, too, logged 547 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 2,79,198 while death toll reached 4,049 after six patients succumbed to the contagion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highest 153 infections were reported from Kangra, 72 from Mandi, 56 from Solan, 48 from Chamba, 46 from Bilaspur, 45 from Hamirpur, 40 from Sirmaur, 39 from Shimla, 36 from Kinnaur, 31 from Una, 25 from Kullu and 12 from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases came down to 4,344 and recoveries reached 2,70,784 after 618 people recuperated.