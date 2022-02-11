Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 547 Covid cases reported in J&K, as many in HP
chandigarh news

547 Covid cases reported in J&K, as many in HP

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 240 cases and three deaths, while 240 cases and four deaths were reported in the Jammu division
A healthcare worker takes a swab of a passenger for the Covid-19 test, at a bus stand in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 03:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Srinagar/dharamshala

Authorities on Thursday said that 547 fresh Covid infections and seven related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 2,258 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 8,512.

Officials said 74,969 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 0.72%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 240 cases and three deaths, while 240 cases and four deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

Health officials said of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just 240 were occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 52,941 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

The total number of people who have recovered reached 4,36,082, taking the recovery rate to 97.05%. The overall cases in J&K stood at 4,49,333 and the death toll was 4,739.

Himachal Pradesh, too, logged 547 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 2,79,198 while death toll reached 4,049 after six patients succumbed to the contagion.

RELATED STORIES

Highest 153 infections were reported from Kangra, 72 from Mandi, 56 from Solan, 48 from Chamba, 46 from Bilaspur, 45 from Hamirpur, 40 from Sirmaur, 39 from Shimla, 36 from Kinnaur, 31 from Una, 25 from Kullu and 12 from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases came down to 4,344 and recoveries reached 2,70,784 after 618 people recuperated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP