Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mohali: Woman fights back, foils snatchers’ bid to flee with her gold earrings

    The incident occurred around midnight when Dhanna Devi, a helper at an anganwadi school and a resident of Shiva Enclave, was returning home

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 5:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A 54-year-old woman foiled a knife-point robbery bid by two scooter-borne men by fighting back. Acting swiftly, she prevented the duo from fleeing with her gold earrings. Police were alerted, reached the spot on time, and apprehended the accused.

    An FIR has been registered at Zirakpur police station under Section 309(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)
    An FIR has been registered at Zirakpur police station under Section 309(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

    The incident occurred near PNB Bank in Bhabat, Zirakpur, late Friday night, when Dhanna Devi, an anganwadi school helper and resident of Shiva Enclave, was returning home. According to her complaint, two young men riding an Activa scooter approached her near the bank.

    Police said the pillion rider allegedly pulled out a knife, held it to her neck and threatened to kill her if she did not hand over her gold earrings. The driver, who was wearing a mask, got off the scooter and snatched both earrings.

    As the suspects tried to escape, Dhanna Devi grabbed the driver’s mask, causing him to lose balance and fall. She raised an alarm, prompting nearby residents to intervene. With the help of bystanders, both accused were overpowered and handed over to a police team that reached the spot.

    Police recovered the stolen gold earrings at the scene. An FIR has been registered at Zirakpur police station under Section 309(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Woman Fights Back, Foils Snatchers’ Bid To Flee With Her Gold Earrings
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes