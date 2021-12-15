55,000 students of 2,500 schools join ‘shloka’ chanting on Gita Mahotsav

As many as 55,000 students of 2,500 schools of Haryana recited 18 ‘shlokas’ from 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita together at the Vashvik Gita Path organised on International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy attended the programme along with officials of the district administration and 1,155 students from 15 schools in Kurukshetra attended the programme physically at Kurukshetra’s Brahma Sarovar.

Over 53,000 students from different parts of the state joined the chanting virtually from their schools.

In his address, the governor said people should adopt the teachings of Gita in their lives. He said the International Gita Mahotsav has become an international event and people from different countries are reaching Kurukshetra for the celebrations every year.

Union minister Reddy praised Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for taking the Gita Mahotsav to the international level. He announced that further efforts will be made to promote the event at national and international level to encourage more participation.

He said the Union government has already initiated a project to develop religious places of the 48 kos ‘parikrama’ of Kurukshetra.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar said the students joined the ‘shloka’ chanting from their schools online. He said thousands of people from different countries also participated in the programme.