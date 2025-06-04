55-year-old man burnt to death in Panipat village, two booked

Following a land dispute with a real estate company, a 55-year-old farmer was allegedly burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in Panipat’s Nizampur village on Monday night. Following a land dispute with a real estate company, a 55-year-old farmer was allegedly burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in Panipat’s Nizampur village on Monday night. (Representational image)

The family alleged that he clashed with the associates of the builder, who had arrived on his land to damage their belongings and poured some inflammable substance to burn him alive.

The deceased was identified as Bijender Kumar, a farmer and resident of Nizampur village. Kumar died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

According to the FIR, a copy of which HT has, a case was registered against two men from the company -- Ravi and Rajat -- under sections 103 (1) (punishment for murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at sector 13-17 police station.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s son Rohit claimed that there was a case underway at the Punjab and Haryana high court with the company regarding the land and a tubewell.

He claimed that on Monday, two men from the same company, Ravi and Rajat, had damaged their tubewell and its bore around 8.30 pm.

“At the same time, my father was at the farms and I suspect that they burnt my father to death,” he added.

Kumar’s uncle Nafe Singh claimed that his nephew was having a dispute over a piece of land with the builder that was constructing a residential society in the vicinity.

In a viral video of Kumar with an almost completely burnt body that seems to have been shot in the ambulance, he was heard saying “three-four men from the company poured petrol-like substance on me....”

However, HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said that Kumar was found in burnt condition near his land in the same village, after which he was taken to Panipat civil hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

DSP (HQ) Sushil Kumar Vats said that the family decided to take Kumar to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi instead, where he died during treatment.

“An autopsy was being carried out at the hospital and according to the statement of the family, a case was registered. The family suspects that the men belonging to the company with which they already have a dispute, killed him,” he added.

The DSP also informed that police forces have been deployed at the village in view of the law and order situation.