5-kg IED, 1 lakh found in Ajnala on Pakistan border

A special task force (STF) of Punjab Police on Friday recovered a 5-kg improvised explosive device (IED) and ₹1 lakh from the outskirts of Dhanoa village in Ajnala sub division on the India-Pakistan border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Punjab elections: Former minister Joginder Singh Mann quits Congress

The seizure was made after the Amritsar STF team got a tip-off about the smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs from across the border.

STF assistant inspector general (AIG) Rashpal Singh said, “We received a specific secret information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs has been delivered near the Attari border. Our team started searching the area, during which a suspected black packet was found near Dera Baba Gulab Shah on Bachiwind road.”

At first, it appeared to be a consignment of drugs, but when monitored closely, the team suspected it to be an explosive and the services of a bomb disposal squad were requisitioned. The 5-kg IED along with ₹1 lakh was found in the packet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AIG said police teams were working to identify those behind the smuggling of the explosive, which might have been smuggled from Pakistan.

After the recovery, the area was thoroughly searched along with a team of the Border Security Force. There have been incidents of Pakistani drones dropping smuggled arms and drugs in the sensitive area.

An STF official requesting anonymity said the explosive might have been used to disrupt peace in poll-bound Punjab.

The seizure comes two weeks ahead of Republic Day.

On Thursday, police recovered 2.5-kg RDX, a detonator, codex wire (hollow wire packed with explosives), five fuses of explosives, along with wires and 12 cartridges of the AK-47 assault rifle from Gurdaspur. A police team from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar made the recoveries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BSF also seized 5-kg heroin along the border in the Amritsar sector on Thursday. The contraband was smuggled from Pakistan by anti-national elements, taking advantage of the dense fog.