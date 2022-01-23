6 Haryana farmers submit forge documents, cheat bank of 73 lakh

Six Kaithal-based farmers have been booked for fraudulently taking loans worth ₹73 lakh under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme in 2017 and 2018.

The accused, Kuldeep Singh and Surender Singh of Karora village, Pankaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Joginder Singh, Sehdev Singh and four others of Harsola village, had allegedly provided forged and fabricated revenue records of their agricultural land, and had also forged revenue officials’ signatures.

The scam was unearthed when officials of the Kaithal branch of the Central Bank of India verified their documents after they failed to repay their loan. A case was registered on the complaint of Central Bank of India, Kaithal branch manager, Naresh Kumar Barwal under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 ( Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 ( use fraudulent document or record) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per bank officials, the interest on the total pending amount due has climbed to ₹91 lakh. Kaithal city police station in-charge Devender Kumar said the cases have been handed over to the economic cell.

