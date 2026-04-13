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6 more held in Jhajjar financer’s murder case

The arrested accused have been identified as masterminds- Yogesh alias Jogi, Sandeep aka Leela, both residents of Dighal village and other four accused- Aman, Samir, Himanshu and Manu. With this, the total number of accused arrested in the murder case has risen to seven.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 10:42 pm IST
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
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Six more accused, including two masterminds, were arrested in connection with the murder of financer Sahil Ahlawat, alias Sonu, at his office in Jhajjar’s Dighal village on April 8, police officials said on Monday.

Six more accused, including two masterminds, were arrested in connection with the murder of financer Sahil Ahlawat, alias Sonu, at his office in Jhajjar’s Dighal village on April 8, police officials said on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The arrested accused have been identified as masterminds- Yogesh alias Jogi, Sandeep aka Leela, both residents of Dighal village and other four accused- Aman, Samir, Himanshu and Manu. With this, the total number of accused arrested in the murder case has risen to seven.

The police produced all the accused in court; the two masterminds were remanded to five days of police custody, while their four aides were sent to judicial custody.

Jhajjar police commissioner Rajshree Singh said that the police have arrested six persons, including two masterminds, in connection with the murder of financer Sahil at Dighal village on April 8.

“The police have arrested Yogesh and Sandeep, both native of Dighal village. Their accomplice identified as Shivam was arrested earlier. During questioning, it came to the fore that the financer was murdered due to personal enmity. Sahil had given 22 lakh to Sandeep and he was threatening him to return the money,” the police commissioner added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 6 more held in Jhajjar financer’s murder case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 6 more held in Jhajjar financer’s murder case
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