Ludhiana: 6 of family booked after ‘suspicious’ last rites of daughter-in-law

The Koom Kalan police have registered a case against six members of a woman’s in-laws’ family after they allegedly conducted her last rites before her parental family could arrive, raising suspicions over the circumstances of her death. Complainant Daljit Singh, alleged that upon reaching village Chounta and making inquiries, they found that the death did not appear to be natural. He expressed suspicion that Pooja may have died due to harassment by her in-laws. (HT File)

According to police, the action was taken based on the statement of Daljit Singh, a resident of village Boota under Subhanpur police station, whose daughter Pooja had married Charanjit Singh alias Channa of village Chounta in 2021. The couple had a daughter, while the husband is currently lodged in jail. He is convicted by the court in a drug peddling case and serving 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

In his complaint, Daljit stated that the family’s interaction with Pooja’s in-laws had been limited since the marriage. On the morning of March 27, they received a phone call from the in-laws informing them that Pooja had died. The family requested them to wait until their arrival for the last rites, but were later told that the cremation had already been performed.

The complainant alleged that upon reaching village Chounta and making inquiries, they found that the death did not appear to be natural. He expressed suspicion that Pooja may have died due to harassment by her in-laws.

Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case against six accused, identified as the mother-in-law Akki Kaur, father-in-law Jeeti, two brothers-in-law Dharma and Karamjit Singh, besides another relative Bhoondi.

ASI Gurmeet Singh said an FIR under section 106 (causing death by rash or negligent acts not amounting to culpable homicide) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. It is yet to ascertain in which circumstances the woman had died.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO at Koom Kalam Police station, said more sections could be added in the FIR after investigation.