60% of Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid deaths in January were of unvaccinated

Around 60% of people, who succumbed to Covid-19 in the tricity since January 1, had not taken a single dose of vaccine, data available with the health departments shows.

Since January 1, as many as 33 Covid-19 patients have died at various hospitals across the tricity. Of them, as many as 20 people had not got even a single dose; one person had received the first dose while 10 people were fully jabbed. The vaccination status of two people-- one from Chandigarh and the other from Panchkula – has not been ascertained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the three jurisdictions, Mohali remains the worst-affected with 18 fatalities this month. For the Mohali health department, it is a cause of worry as despite door-to-door vaccination drives and awareness campaigns, 16 out of the 18 deceased were not even vaccinated with first dose. The other two were fully vaccinated.

Dr Girish Dogra, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Mohali, said: “Despite setting up awareness camps and conducting special drives, people are not coming forward to get jabbed. Vaccination is definitely helping in reducing the severity of infection. The first dose of vaccine helps in building antibodies, but without a booster dose, the antibodies are insufficient to fight the virus. In Mohali, over 2 lakh people have not turned up for their second dose. People must end vaccination hesitancy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Chandigarh, seven of the 12 deceased were fully vaccinated while one had taken only the first dose. But, three had not received any dose.

So far, Panchkula reported three fatalities this month, with one person being fully vaccinated and the other not even being vaccinated with first dose.

‘Most died of co-morbidities’

As per the UT health department, all 12 deceased in the city were suffering from co-morbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart or kidney related illnesses. In Panchkula and Mohali too, the deceased had co-morbid conditions and most of them were above the age of 50.

‘Fatality rate low this time only because of vaccination’

Dr Sanjeev Palta, the nodal officer of ICU management at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, said, “During the first and second wave of the pandemic, the fatality and hospitalisation rates were much higher than the ongoing third peak. This is because vaccination is helping in lowering the severity of the infection and most people requiring hospitalisation or dying, these days, are either not vaccinated or have co-morbidities. So, people must get vaccinated at the earliest so as to protect themselves from severe infection.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}