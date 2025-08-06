605 of 740 Class-11 seats filled in Chandigarh govt schools in second round

The second counselling round for Class 11 admissions in UT government schools has been completed, with 605 out of 740 applicants successfully allotted seats, according to data from the UT education department. With the Central Board of Secondary Education announcing the results of compartment exams for Class 10 on Tuesday, further seats are expected to be created for students who did not pass, leading to the possibility of a third counselling session next week. Officials said exceptions can be made for students with medical conditions or female students, provided there is a vacancy in their preferred school. In the first counselling, 96% of the 15,501 applicants secured seats. (HT File)

Of the 179 students who passed out from government schools and applied, 126 have been allotted seats. Meanwhile, 561 candidates from other categories applied, with 479 receiving placements. While the exact number of students who cleared their compartment exams remains unclear, officials anticipate that between 100 and 300 additional seats will be made available. Students who graduated from government schools will be given priority for these seats.

UT director of school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “We will check how many vacant seats are created after the compartment exam results and anticipate that the third counselling will be held early next week.” Further, 4,198 students had sought migration after being allotted seats in the first counselling. Of these, 1,500 students were successfully placed in the second round.

However, many students have expressed dissatisfaction with the second allotment and are requesting their first-choice seats. Officials said exceptions can be made for students with medical conditions or female students, provided there is a vacancy in their preferred school. In the first counselling, 96% of the 15,501 applicants secured seats.