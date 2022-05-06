61 more test positive for Covid at Patiala law varsity

Patiala/Chandigarh: Sixty-one more students and faculty members tested positive for Covid at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, on Thursday, taking the total number of infections at the premier institute to 153.

The university has already been declared as a containment zone.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said of the 63 people who contracted infection in the city on Thursday, 61 are from the law university. He said 550 samples were taken from the university on Wednesday 153 on Thursday.

Testing of almost all the staff and students of the law university has been completed, he said.

The university has shifted to online mode of teaching, besides asking students to vacate the hostel to contain the spread of Covid. It has also postponed the term-end exams for the time-being. The fresh schedule will be announced once the situation improves, said university authorities.

Punjab logs 87 fresh cases

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported 87 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,832. According to state media bulletin, state’s positivity rate has jumped to 1.01%.

After Patiala, which reported 63 cases, Mohali registered six infections, followed by four in Bathinda and three in Faridkot.

With 37 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,801. Till now, 17,751 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. Active cases in the state have also jumped to 280.