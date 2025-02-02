Menu Explore
62 students, 1 teacher: Kotumra govt school running sans crucial infra

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Feb 02, 2025 10:25 PM IST

Along with the academics, the teacher also manages non-teaching tasks, such as bringing mid-day meal on her two-wheeler and distributing.

A government primary school in Kotumra village, which has 62 students across grades, has been running with a sole teacher for several years.

Students sit on the floor during a class at the government primary school in Kotumra village. (HT Photo)
Students sit on the floor during a class at the government primary school in Kotumra village. (HT Photo)

Along with the academics, the teacher, 51-year-old Aarti Rani, also manages non-teaching tasks, such as bringing the mid-day meal on her two-wheeler and distributing it.

She also cleans the premises as no sweeper has been assigned to the school. To add to the woes, the school lacks crucial infrastructure and facilities, such as a playground and support staff.

A Class 4 student, requesting not to be named, said “We have no place to play, in school nor in the village. We are forced to play on the streets.”

District education officer (DEO Elementary) Ravinder Kaur said the matter will be probed. “I will get it checked and take necessary action,” she said.

In a slight relief, another teacher was recently assigned to the school, albeit on a three-month deputation.

The school has only three rooms, one assigned to pre-primary students and the other two for those from classes 1 to 5. Students say that due to space constraints, some of them are forced to study on the verandah while sitting on the ground.

Locals and parents have expressed frustration over the situation. “It is heartbreaking to see a teacher managing everything alone. Children deserve better facilities and more staff,” said a local.

Balbir Singh, whose child goes to the school, said, “Learning is suffering due to staff shortage. The government must appoint more teachers and provide necessary facilities.”

Though a plot next to the school was allotted for a playground, villagers have been using it for their own work.

Follow Us On