65-year-old woman crossing Kalka highway hit by bike, dies

A 65-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a speeding motorcycle near the Sector 20 flyover on the Kalka-Shimla highway on Saturday. The motorcycle riders initially accompanied them to the hospital, but later fled the scene. Realising the grievous nature of her injuries, doctors at the civil hospital referred the woman to PGIMER, Chandigarh, located nearly 13 km away. (IStock)

The deceased, Susheela, was crossing the highway with her grandson Sachin Rawat and his wife when a motorcycle hit her.

According to Rawat’s statement, the motorcycle was coming from Old Panchkula at high speed when it struck his grandmother, causing her to fall to the ground. Sachin and his wife narrowly escaped the accident.

The two riders of the motorcycle stopped at the scene while Sachin arranged an auto-rickshaw and took his grandmother to the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6.

The motorcycle riders initially accompanied them to the hospital, but later fled the scene. Realising the grievous nature of her injuries, doctors at the civil hospital referred the woman to PGIMER, Chandigarh, located nearly 13 km away.

But when doctors at PGIMER attended to her, she was declared brought dead upon arrival. Her body was later sent back to the mortuary at the Panchkula civil hospital.

Following Sachin’s complaint, cops at the Sector 20 police station lodged an FIR under Sections 281 and 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligent and reckless driving against the absconding motorcyclist. Investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to trace the unidentified motorcyclist responsible for the fatal accident.