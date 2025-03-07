65-yr-old loses licence after 49 traffic violations in Chandigarh

According to police officials, the man had committed 48 traffic violations for jumping red lights and one for improperly crossing a zebra line
The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Sachin Yadav has cancelled the driving licence of a 65-year-old man for three months, following his conviction for 49 traffic rule violations.
In addition to the licence revocation, the court imposed a fine of ₹500 per violation, totaling ₹24,500.
Initially, the court had intended to impose a ₹200 fine per challan along with community service. However, due to the offender’s age, the court waived the community service requirement and increased the fine per challan to ₹500.