Friday, Mar 07, 2025
65-yr-old loses licence after 49 traffic violations in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 07, 2025 09:16 AM IST

According to police officials, the man had committed 48 traffic violations for jumping red lights and one for improperly crossing a zebra line

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Sachin Yadav has cancelled the driving licence of a 65-year-old man for three months, following his conviction for 49 traffic rule violations.

In addition to the licence revocation, the Chandigarh court imposed a fine of ₹500 per violation, totaling ₹24,500.
In addition to the licence revocation, the Chandigarh court imposed a fine of 500 per violation, totaling 24,500. (HT FIle photo)

According to police officials, the man had committed 48 violations for jumping red lights and one for improperly crossing a zebra line.

In addition to the licence revocation, the court imposed a fine of 500 per violation, totaling 24,500.

Initially, the court had intended to impose a 200 fine per challan along with community service. However, due to the offender’s age, the court waived the community service requirement and increased the fine per challan to 500.

