68k migratory birds descend on Kangra’s Pong dam wetland for winter sojourn

Even as winters are yet to peak in northwest India, more than 68,000 birds are already roosting and nesting at the Maharana Pratap Sagar or Pong Dam Wetland, in the picturesque Kangra valley of Himachal Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of winged visitors from Central Asia and the Trans-Himalayan region has almost doubled since mid-November when over 34,000 birds were recorded at the wetland.

As per the fortnightly estimation conducted by the wildlife wing of the state forest department, a total of 68,188 birds of at least 88 species have flocked to the swamps around the lake.

Fifteen teams of forest officials and volunteers were deployed to conduct the census. The annual census to estimate the total number is conducted in January-end when winters are on peak.

“The bar-headed goose, the world’s highest-flying bird, is keeping its date with the Pong Lake with their number reaching 27,139 which is almost 40% of the total count,” said divisional forest officer (wildlife), Hamirpur, Rahul Rohane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among other species recorded in large number were common coot (12,867), northern pintail (5,291), common teal (4,445), common pochard (4,229), little cormorant (3,339), ruddy shelduck (1,654) and gadwall (1,118).

Spot-billed duck (948), northern shoveler (423), common moorhen (420), tern (341), Eurasian wigeon (594), black-winged stilt (209), brown-headed gull (185), river lapwing (269), little grebe (253), great cormorant (268), purple moorhen (370) and barn swallow (425) have a considerable number which is expected to rise as the season advances.

The number of migratory birds crosses the 1 lakh-mark at the peak of the winter.

The birds return in March to their native land such as Siberia, China, Tibet, Mongolia and Iraq.

More than 1, 08,578 birds of 96 species were counted last year at the Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of them, water-dependent migratory birds were 1,01,431 of 51 species and water-dependent resident birds were 6,433 of 29 species. As many as 714 birds of 16 other species were also recorded.

Pong Dam Lake, created after a dam was built on the Beas River, is spread in an area of 24,529 hectares (60,610 acres) of which 15,662 hectares (38,700 acres) is the wetland.

It was declared a wildlife sanctuary by the state government in 1986 and the Central Ministry of Environment declared it as a national wetland in 1994. It got a status of Ramsar Site in 2002.

Ramsar site is a wetland designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention international treaty of 1971.