6th Himachal Finance Commission seeks extension of term

The 6th state Finance Commission would recommend to the state to extend its term up to October 31, 2022, which otherwise ends on December 31.

Finance Commission chairman Satpal Singh Satti said a decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held on Friday.

Satti said the commission in its 2nd meeting held on March 26 this year had sought suggestions and comments of the panchayati raj and urban development departments on questionnaires regarding income and expenditure of the local bodies which were to be sent to the local bodies for collecting further information.

After incorporating suggestions of departments concerned, questionnaires were made ready by the end of April 2021.

However, during this time, the second wave of Covid-19 swept across the country and Himachal Pradesh was not untouched, said Satti.

He said a statewide lockdown was imposed in the first week of May and all offices had scanty attendance which hit the official works.

Work in offices resumed with full capacity of staff in June 2021. However, it has already delayed the questionnaires which could be sent to the local bodies only at the end of June, said Satti.

Despite efforts to collect information from the local bodies about their income and expenditure, only 20% of municipalities have submitted their response.

Later, the submission of filled-up questionnaires by the local bodies was affected by the byelections in October and November as a majority of field staff was engaged in poll duties.

After considering all these facts, it has been decided to recommend to the state government to extend the term of the commission up to October 2022, Satti said.