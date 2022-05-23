Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 7 IAS officers transferred in Punjab
7 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

34 PCS officers, one Indian Forest Services officer also get posting orders; finance secretary Gurpreet Kaur Sapra given addl charge of Jalandhar divisional commissioner, while Vishesh Sarangal transferred as Kapurthala DC
The IAS officers who got fresh postings include finance secretary Gurpeet Kaur Sapra. She has been given the additional charge of Jalandhar divisional commissioner against a vacant post. (Representative photo)
The IAS officers who got fresh postings include finance secretary Gurpeet Kaur Sapra. She has been given the additional charge of Jalandhar divisional commissioner against a vacant post. (Representative photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 02:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab government on Monday transferred seven Indian Administrative Service officers and an Indian Forest Service officer.

The IAS officers who got fresh postings include finance secretary Gurpeet Kaur Sapra. She has been given the additional charge of Jalandhar divisional commissioner against a vacant post.

Pardeep Kaur, who was available for posting, has been appointed special secretary, transport, with additional charge of special secretary, freedom fighters, against the vacant posts.

Punjab Health Systems Corporation managing director Neelima has been given the additional charge of chief executive officer of the state health agency and commissioner, food and drug administration. Both posts were vacant.

Vishesh Sarangal has been posted as the Kapurthala deputy commissioner with additional charge of the city’s municipal corporation commissioner.

The services of Karnail Singh have been placed at the disposal of department of local bodies for posting as Amritsar municipal corporation commissioner.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta has been posted as secretary, Punjab State Board for Technical Education and Industrial Training, with additional charge as director, public instructions, (colleges) against vacant posts.

T Benith, who is the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Mansa, has been given the additional charge of ADC (urban development), Mansa.

Indian Forest Service Manish Kumar has been transferred as director, climate change.

The state government has also ordered the transfer of 34 Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers.

Sign out