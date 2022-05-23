7 IAS officers transferred in Punjab
The Punjab government on Monday transferred seven Indian Administrative Service officers and an Indian Forest Service officer.
Also read: Rain brings respite from heat wave in Punjab, Haryana
The IAS officers who got fresh postings include finance secretary Gurpeet Kaur Sapra. She has been given the additional charge of Jalandhar divisional commissioner against a vacant post.
Pardeep Kaur, who was available for posting, has been appointed special secretary, transport, with additional charge of special secretary, freedom fighters, against the vacant posts.
Punjab Health Systems Corporation managing director Neelima has been given the additional charge of chief executive officer of the state health agency and commissioner, food and drug administration. Both posts were vacant.
Vishesh Sarangal has been posted as the Kapurthala deputy commissioner with additional charge of the city’s municipal corporation commissioner.
The services of Karnail Singh have been placed at the disposal of department of local bodies for posting as Amritsar municipal corporation commissioner.
Rajiv Kumar Gupta has been posted as secretary, Punjab State Board for Technical Education and Industrial Training, with additional charge as director, public instructions, (colleges) against vacant posts.
T Benith, who is the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Mansa, has been given the additional charge of ADC (urban development), Mansa.
Indian Forest Service Manish Kumar has been transferred as director, climate change.
The state government has also ordered the transfer of 34 Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers.
-
Dog lovers hail SC order: A paw-sitive ruling
One can't deny the hardships a street dog faces, especially in Delhi's sweltering heat. The apex court has also recognised a stray's right to food and a citizen's right to feed. In a much-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a previous Delhi High Court order that allowed residents to feed stray dogs at designated feeding spots in colonies — bringing relief to dog lovers and their furry friends.
-
After heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR, Gurugram urges for WFH 'wherever possible'
The Gurugram district administration issued an advisory on Monday asking private companies to allow their staff to work from home so that traffic congestion on roads can be prevented. Several major roads in the city have been flooded after the downpour in the morning. Yadav, who is also the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority, said it was advisable that companies ensured that as many employees as possible worked from home.
-
Operations disrupted at Delhi airport, 20 flights diverted, over 100 delayed
New Delhi: At least 20 flights were diverted and around 100 delayed between 6 am and 10 am as wind speeds touching as high as 75 km per hour disrupted operations at the Delhi airport. Officials said a majority of the diversions took place between 6:30 and 9 am before normal operations resumed. Thirteen flights were diverted to Jaipur, two each to Lucknow and Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Indore.
-
Gurugram traffic police on WFH amid heavy rain: 'We don't have an option but...'
The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday asked the residents of the city - neighbouring Delhi - to "consider exercising the option to work from home" after a heavy rainfall on Monday caused flooding on city roads and blockade due to uprooted trees. "Water logging has been reported near Atul Kataria chowk . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice (sic)."
-
Rain brings respite from heat wave in Punjab, Haryana
Due to a western disturbance active over the region, light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Punjab and Haryana, leading to a significant drop in the mercury on Monday. Due to thundershowers and winds that blew overnight, the temperature witnessed a fall of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. Manmohan Singh, the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, director added that the maximum day temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4 to 5 degrees below the average day temperature.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics