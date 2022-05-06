7 mobiles, narcotics seized from Amritsar jail; 9 inmates booked

Nine inmates of the high security Amritsar Central Jail were booked after the prison staff recovered seven mobiles, 3.5gm heroin, 3gm charas, a bundle of cigarettes, and some unpacked cigarettes during a routine checking, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Punjab Singh of Mari Kheh Wali village in Tarn Taran, Sanjay Mahato of Bihar, Gurdeep Singh of Jandiala Guru town, Kapil Muni of Jalandhar, Prince Malhotra, Subhdeep Singh and Karanbir Singh alias Kanu of Amritsar, Harsimranjit Singh of Malia village in Tarn Taran, and a woman named Shelly. They have been booked under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act and various Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The case was registered on the statement of assistant superintendent in the jail Nareshpal.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chander Mohan of Islamabad police station said all accused would be brought on production warrant for questioning.