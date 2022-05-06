7 mobiles, narcotics seized from Amritsar jail; 9 inmates booked
Nine inmates of the high security Amritsar Central Jail were booked after the prison staff recovered seven mobiles, 3.5gm heroin, 3gm charas, a bundle of cigarettes, and some unpacked cigarettes during a routine checking, police said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Punjab Singh of Mari Kheh Wali village in Tarn Taran, Sanjay Mahato of Bihar, Gurdeep Singh of Jandiala Guru town, Kapil Muni of Jalandhar, Prince Malhotra, Subhdeep Singh and Karanbir Singh alias Kanu of Amritsar, Harsimranjit Singh of Malia village in Tarn Taran, and a woman named Shelly. They have been booked under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act and various Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The case was registered on the statement of assistant superintendent in the jail Nareshpal.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chander Mohan of Islamabad police station said all accused would be brought on production warrant for questioning.
-
Delhi man arrested for cheating Chandigarh woman out of ₹2.21 lakh
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a man from Sarswati Vihar, New Delhi, for cheating a Chandigarh woman out of ₹2.21 lakh. The accused has been identified as Tinu Yadav, 33. The victim stated in her complaint that she had received a State Bank of India credit card on December 13, 2021. She received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself an SBI employee.
-
Batala school bus mishap: Day on, no clue on person behind stubble burning
A day after two students suffered burn injuries after their school bus overturned in a field where stubble was reportedly being burnt, police are still groping in the dark on who started the fire. The bus carrying around nine students of Guru Har Rai Public School, Qila Lal Singh village, was ferrying students home on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place in a field near Bijliwal village in Batala.
-
Tablets distributed among 750 govt school students in Panchkula
As many as 750 students of government schools in Panchkula were provided free tablets on Thursday. Sharing details, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the tablets had been provided under the state government's e-Adhigam Yojana, launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his 69th birthday at a state-level programme at Rohtak on Thursday. Gupta inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development works worth around ₹1.75 crore.
-
Indian-American groups ask US state to rescind ‘Sikh independence’ citation
Influential Indian-American groups have urged the Connecticut state assembly to rescind its official citation that congratulated a separatist Sikh body on the 36th anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
-
Navjot Sidhu alleges paddy seeds scam under AAP’s watch
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday alleged that a “seed scam” of PR-126 variety was taking place under watch of Aam Aadmi Party government in the state amid attempts to promote direct seeding of rice (DSR).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics