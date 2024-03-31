7 phones seized from central jail in surprise checking

Police personnel from seven police stations, along with senior officials and jail staff, conducted a surprise check at Ludhiana Central Jail on Saturday and recovered seven mobile phones. HT Image

The checking continued for several hours. Division number 7 police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against seven inmates, identified as Rahul Rana Dadumajra village, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar; Gurjant Singh alias Janta of Hasan Kalan village in Balachaur; Ajaib Singh alias Ajaiba alias Ajay Kumar of Baba Jeevan Singh Nagar; Kuljeet Singh alias Simmi of Kalgidhar road, Shimlapuri; and Manpreet Singh alias Paras and Baljinder Singh alias Inda of Salempur Tibba village in Sidhwan Bet. According to officials, police are yet to ascertain who was in possession of one of the seized mobile phones.

A team from five police stations, Division number 7, Meharban, Tibba, Moti Nagar, Jamalpur and jail team, led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 4) Abhimanyu Rana and assistant commissioner of police (ACP Industrial Area A) Jagbinder Singh Khaira, conducted the check.

According to officials, the inmates had hidden the phones in their belongings.

A case under Section 52 (1) A of the Prisons Act was registered at the Division number 7 police station. According to police, they are trying to determine how the phones reached inside the prison.