7 soldiers dead, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh
At least seven soldiers of the army died after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in Ladakh’s Turtuk sector on Friday. Nineteen others received critical injuries in the accident all of whom were airlifted to the Army’s Western Command Hospital in Panchkula.
SHO, Nubra police station, inspector Stanzin Dorje said, “The accident happened around 9 am today in which seven soldiers died and 19 others were injured.”
“It was a private vehicle hired by the army to ferry soldiers. It skidded off the road and plunged into an 80-feet deep gorge. The vehicle has plunged into a river. Basically, it’s a stream and the vehicle plunged into a gorge,” he said.
“Prima facie it appeared to be a case of driver’s negligence that caused the accident,” he added.
A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub-Sector Hanif. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river, resulting in injuries to all occupants,” the army said in a statement.
Another police officer said, “The Mazda bus (JK 10 6245) driven by Ahmed Shah of Changmar, which was carrying army troops from Nubra to Turtuk, met with an accident near Largyab, Pachhathang”.
“The driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a gorge. Rescue operations were launched by the Leh police, army and locals,” he added.
An FIR under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Nubra police station.
-
Jai Ram Thakur launches disaster management programme
Timely preparedness is vital to mitigate the risk and vulnerability of various natural and other calamities besides alerting the people of a particular area in time. This was stated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the people on the occasion of the launching of the week-long disaster management programme “JUARE” (Joint United Action for Resilience in Emergencies) organised by the Kullu district administration at Atal Sadan, Kullu, today.
-
Former Haryana CM OP Chautala gets 4-year jail in assets case
A special CBI court in New Delhi on Friday sentenced former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to four years of rigorous imprisonment for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh and confiscation of former CM's four properties.
-
Kangra ‘Tridev Sammelan’: Lotus will bloom again in Himachal, says Smriti Irani
Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Friday made a scathing attack on Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. Irani addressed the party's “Trident Sammelan” at the Kangra's Chambi ground. She castigated the Congress and accused it of hampering the development of the state. Irani described the Atal tunnel in Rohtang as a gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Himachal Pradesh. She said the BJP broke the precedence set by the Congress regime.
-
Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of seven
The CIA staff of Ludhiana police have solved two cases - a carjacking at Alamgir Road on April 8 and a robbery attempt at a finance company on April 16, with the arrest of seven members of a gang. SSP of Ludhiana rural, Deepak Hilori, said that a countrymade pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from Harpreet's possession.
-
Court attaches Ludhiana MC chief’s official vehicle for failing to take up devp work in Juhi Enclave
The permanent lok adalat (public utility services) has attached the Ludhiana MC commissioner's official vehicle and other movable property after the civic body failed to implement its order issued on December 4, 2020, to take up development work in Juhi Enclave on Jassiyan Road (Haibowal). As per information, residents of the Juhi Enclave had moved court seeking the construction of a road in the area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics