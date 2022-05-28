7 soldiers dead, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh

At least seven soldiers of the army died after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in Ladakh’s Turtuk sector on Friday. Nineteen others received critical injuries in the accident all of whom were airlifted to the Army’s Western Command Hospital in Panchkula.

SHO, Nubra police station, inspector Stanzin Dorje said, “The accident happened around 9 am today in which seven soldiers died and 19 others were injured.”

“It was a private vehicle hired by the army to ferry soldiers. It skidded off the road and plunged into an 80-feet deep gorge. The vehicle has plunged into a river. Basically, it’s a stream and the vehicle plunged into a gorge,” he said.

“Prima facie it appeared to be a case of driver’s negligence that caused the accident,” he added.

A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub-Sector Hanif. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river, resulting in injuries to all occupants,” the army said in a statement.

Another police officer said, “The Mazda bus (JK 10 6245) driven by Ahmed Shah of Changmar, which was carrying army troops from Nubra to Turtuk, met with an accident near Largyab, Pachhathang”.

“The driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a gorge. Rescue operations were launched by the Leh police, army and locals,” he added.

An FIR under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Nubra police station.