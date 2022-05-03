7 suspects arrested for taxi driver’s murder in Kullu

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a 21-year-old taxi driver’s murder in Kullu district last week.

Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said that an old enmity is the suspected to be the motive behind the killing of Yogesh at Barshaini village in the Manikaran area of the district last Wednesday when he was on his way to Pulga with three friends. The accused, all aged between 19 and 26 years, are being interrogated.

They had stopped for a while near Barshaini when a bullet suddenly pierced through the car windshield and hit the victim in the neck, killing him on the spot. Preliminary investigation showed the shot was fired from a 12-bore gun after which all firearms owned by local residents were seized. Efforts are on to trace the weapon used to commit the crime.

The additional SP said that all seven accused, Surender, Maheshwar Singh, Thakur Chand, Rishi Thakur, Vinod Kumar, Jitender and Aniket, were seen with the victim at different times. They went to a local fair from where they consumed liquor. The victim and four accused went to Barshaini dam and returned after a while when two more youngsters joined them. They headed back to Barshaini and someone shot at the victim.

The youngsters have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Who fired the shot is yet to be ascertained.