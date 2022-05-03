7 suspects arrested for taxi driver’s murder in Kullu
Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a 21-year-old taxi driver’s murder in Kullu district last week.
Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said that an old enmity is the suspected to be the motive behind the killing of Yogesh at Barshaini village in the Manikaran area of the district last Wednesday when he was on his way to Pulga with three friends. The accused, all aged between 19 and 26 years, are being interrogated.
They had stopped for a while near Barshaini when a bullet suddenly pierced through the car windshield and hit the victim in the neck, killing him on the spot. Preliminary investigation showed the shot was fired from a 12-bore gun after which all firearms owned by local residents were seized. Efforts are on to trace the weapon used to commit the crime.
The additional SP said that all seven accused, Surender, Maheshwar Singh, Thakur Chand, Rishi Thakur, Vinod Kumar, Jitender and Aniket, were seen with the victim at different times. They went to a local fair from where they consumed liquor. The victim and four accused went to Barshaini dam and returned after a while when two more youngsters joined them. They headed back to Barshaini and someone shot at the victim.
The youngsters have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Who fired the shot is yet to be ascertained.
-
Ludhiana | Murder bid accused’s kin pelt police with stones
Kin of a man accused of murder bid pelted a police team with stones when they went to arrest The accused, Saka Mohammad in Bajigar Basti of Daad village on Sunday. The accused, Saka Mohammad, managed to flee the spot in the melee. Saka Mohammad's mother Nazira Mohammad, brother Rashid Mohammad, Rashid's wife Reshma and their aides have been booked for Sunday's incident. The accused are yet to be arrested.
-
Now, Congress bosses mull action against Sidhu for ‘anti-party’ acts
All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary has recommended action against former state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu for his anti-party activities in the run-up to the assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days. The talk of action against Sidhu coincided with his tweet welcoming political strategist Prashant Kishor's plans to float his own political outfit.
-
Ludhiana | Train delayed as labour unions block tracks for an hour
The Ludhiana-Bhiwani Express Special departed an hour late from the local railway station after the members of various labour unions blocked the tracks adjoining platform number 6 on Monday morning after a travel ticket examiner (TTE) penalised some passengers travelling without tickets. According to railway officials, around 5.30am, the TTE had found some passengers trying to board the train without a valid ticket and stopped them.
-
Ludhiana | Posing as passengers, 3 men carjack taxi
Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of Manjit Singh, 23, of Fazilka's vehicle and ₹2,000 cash after threatening him with sharp-edged weapons on the national highway near Ladhowal on Sunday. Manjit said he operates from a taxi stand in Landran. On Sunday, three men hired his Hyundai i-10 grand car from Landran, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), to reach Ludhiana.
-
Sisodia hands aid to kin of 2 Covid warriors
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of ₹1 crore to dependents of two frontline workers of Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital who died of Covid-19, taking the total number of Covid warriors' kin who have received financial aid to 36 so far.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics