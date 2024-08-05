7 yrs on, Jalandhar bio-mining project to see daylight soon

After seven years, the bio-mining project for scientific management of garbage at the Wariana site appears to be heading towards seeing the light of the day as the district administration has allotted the work to a company. After seven years, the bio-mining project for scientific management of garbage at the Wariana site appears to be heading towards seeing the light of the day as the district administration has allotted the work to a company. (HT File)

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the bio-mining operations at the Wariana dump site would begin soon as the process has been sped up. The project will help in improving city’s cleanliness and ensure proper handling of the waste.

“The municipal corporation will soon begin processing the approximately 500 metric tonnes of waste per day through the bio-mining initiative,” Aggarwal said.

The project had been in the doldrums since 2017 as the Jalandhar municipal corporation had cancelled the ₹32.1-crore tender allotted to a private company for cleaning garbage through bio-mining at the Wariana dumping site in February last year. The project was initiated under the smart city mission.

The company was provided with numerous extensions to complete the project by its deadline of April 2022 but it completely failed to respond to repeated communiques.

Deputy commissioner Aggarwal said that under the project, the garbage would be moved in significant quantities involving the sorting and recycling of soil, plastic and various other materials. “This approach will not only ensure correct handling of waste but also contribute to protecting the environment from contamination,” he said.

The DC directed officials of the municipal corporation to take up the matter with the company, which has been allotted the work, to complete the formalities at the earliest.

Approximately, 400 tonnes of garbage is produced every year in the city. The Wariana dump site currently has 8 lakh cubic metres of garbage and waste.