70 acres of Saraswati Seonsar forest to be protected

The Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board will develop a protected area spreading across an area of about 70 acres in the Saraswati Seonsar forest in collaboration with the forest department in Kaithal. Kirmach further said that it was the aim of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini that maximum water bodies be created and so far the board has created around 15 water bodies.

To move forward with the project, officials of the board and the department inspected the site and various requirements on the proposed action plan were discussed.

The board’s vice chairperson Dhooman Singh Kirmach said that after an inspection of about 70 acres of land, the routes were also marked for a proposed jungle safari, so that the visitors could have a close view of the animals and birds living in the forest.

“Under this, a lake is also proposed in the forest, which will not only provide water facilities to the wild animals, but will also maintain the greenery of the forest area,” he said.

“This project will not only help in the conservation of biodiversity but will also become a medium to make people aware about environmental conservation. By getting a suitable environment in the forest, animals will get a safe and favorable habitat, which will protect their existence,” he added.