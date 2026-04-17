72 crore HSVP embezzlement case: Panchkula court rejects accused’s interim bail plea for wife’s treatment

A Panchkula court has dismissed an interim bail application of a 44-year-old man in connection with a ₹72 crore Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) embezzlement case.

While seeking an interim bail, Bindal also submitted that his wife had been advised to have a hysterectomy, a major surgical procedure, scheduled for April 15, and his presence was necessary. (HT Photo for representation)

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Yash Bindal, a resident of Sector 10, is currently lodged in Central Jail, Ambala. He sought an interim bail for four months, stating that his wife is suffering from a serious gynaecological condition requiring regular medical care, supervision, and support.

Jindal was booked by Sector 7 police station on March 7, 2023, under charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. He has been in custody since July 12, 2025.

While seeking an interim bail, Bindal also submitted that his wife had been advised to have a hysterectomy, a major surgical procedure, scheduled for April 15, and his presence was necessary.

The court observed that the FIR pertains to the alleged misappropriation of ₹72 crore of HSVP funds, in which the applicant and other co-accused are involved. Notably, the applicant is the brother of co-accused Sanjeev Bindal, who is absconding. As per the allegations, the accused, in conspiracy with others, embezzled the funds through fraudulent transactions, with ₹70 lakh reportedly transferred to his account. His regular bail plea has already been rejected by the Panchkula court, the Punjab and Haryana high court, and the Supreme Court.

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{{^usCountry}} The Panchkula court also noted that the prosecution failed to provide verification regarding the availability of other family members or caregivers for the applicant’s wife. It further observed that no medical records were placed on record to establish the nature, gravity, or urgency of the ailment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Panchkula court also noted that the prosecution failed to provide verification regarding the availability of other family members or caregivers for the applicant’s wife. It further observed that no medical records were placed on record to establish the nature, gravity, or urgency of the ailment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dismissing the plea in its April 15 order, the court held that since the applicant has an adult son and the surgery is to be conducted in Yamunanagar, it indicates that other family members are available to assist; therefore, no sufficient grounds for granting interim bail were made out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dismissing the plea in its April 15 order, the court held that since the applicant has an adult son and the surgery is to be conducted in Yamunanagar, it indicates that other family members are available to assist; therefore, no sufficient grounds for granting interim bail were made out. {{/usCountry}}

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