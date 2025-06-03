Search Search
74.5-crore budget set for road safety in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who chaired a meeting of the committee, said that allocation aimed to reduce road accident fatalities and enhance emergency response systems across the state.

The Haryana Fund Management Committee on Road Safety on Monday approved a budget of 74.5 crore for the year 2025–26.

10 crore has been sanctioned for District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs) to carry out safety activities. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said that for the first time in Haryana, PWD (B&R) has decided to launch a School Zone Road Safety Treatment project in the state and for this, the committee allocated 25 crore to the PWD (B&R). Besides, 17.50 crore has been allocated to the health department for the purchase of around 50 basic life support ambulances. A total of 19 crore has been allocated to the police department to establish CCTV-based city surveillance systems in 19 districts. Additionally, 10 crore has been sanctioned for District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs) to carry out safety activities.

The spokesperson said that such efforts have led to consistent decline in road accidents and fatalities across the state. In 2022, Haryana recorded 11,105 accidents and 5,596 deaths. In 2023, the figures stood at 10,438 accidents and 5,195 deaths, followed by 9,759 accidents and 4,828 deaths in 2024. In 2025, up to May 25, the numbers have further decreased to 6,770 accidents and 1,942 deaths.

