75% reservation: Jan 15 a historic day for Haryana youth says Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday termed January 15 as a historic day for the youth of Haryana after the state government implemented a 75% reservation policy for locals in the private sector.

Interacting with reporters in Sirsa after inaugurating the local club, Chautala said companies will have to show their vacancies on a portal being monitored by the state government.

“With imposition of this law, priorities in recruitment in private sector companies, institutions, trusts, societies and industries will be given to the youth of Haryana,” he added.

The deputy CM said the state government has already floated a tender for the setting up of a medical college in Sirsa.