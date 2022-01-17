Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 75% reservation: Jan 15 a historic day for Haryana youth says Dushyant
chandigarh news

75% reservation: Jan 15 a historic day for Haryana youth says Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday termed January 15 as a historic day for the youth of Haryana after the state government implemented a 75% reservation policy for locals in the private sector
Interacting with reporters in Sirsa after inaugurating the local club, Chautala said companies will have to show their vacancies on a portal being monitored by the state government. (HT Photo)
Interacting with reporters in Sirsa after inaugurating the local club, Chautala said companies will have to show their vacancies on a portal being monitored by the state government. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday termed January 15 as a historic day for the youth of Haryana after the state government implemented a 75% reservation policy for locals in the private sector.

Interacting with reporters in Sirsa after inaugurating the local club, Chautala said companies will have to show their vacancies on a portal being monitored by the state government.

“With imposition of this law, priorities in recruitment in private sector companies, institutions, trusts, societies and industries will be given to the youth of Haryana,” he added.

The deputy CM said the state government has already floated a tender for the setting up of a medical college in Sirsa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out