75-day special camp: Chandigarh passport office to clear 5,600 applications

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Chandigarh, is organising a 75-day special camp from February 17 to June 10. The camp, being held at the RPO office in Sector 34, aims at processing 5,600 passport applications that were put on hold due to insufficient documents at the time of submission. Each day, 75 applicants will be accommodated, and they have been informed in advance. A special counter has been set up for the camp. The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Chandigarh, is organising a 75-day special camp from February 17 to June 10. (Niks Ads - stock.adobe.com/ Representational image)

The RPO, Chandigarh, Priyanka Mehtani stated, “We aim to clear about 5,600 applications during this 75-day period, in addition to the 4,665 passport appointments and 300 enquiry appointments being processed daily. Work for this special camp began on Republic Day 2025, when we started notifying applicants about pending documents and assigning them specific dates for their visits.”

She added that the inspiration for holding the camp comes from Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, including the right to travel abroad.

The RPO Chandigarh oversees three Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) — PSK Chandigarh, PSK Ambala, and PSK Ludhiana. The jurisdiction of PSK Chandigarh includes Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, and Mansa.