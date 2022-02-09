771 fresh Covid cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir

Dharamshala Authorities on Tuesday said that 771 fresh Covid infections and seven related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 3,330 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 12,358.

The UT was hit by the third wave in the first week of January and saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in the month – the second highest monthly total cases after May 2021, which had recorded 1.14 lakh cases and 1,625 deaths when the second wave had peaked.

The officials said 66,958 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 1.15%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 363 cases and two deaths, while 408 cases and five deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 172 new cases, followed by 62 in Budgam and 24 in Anantnag. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 238 cases followed by 58 in Doda, and 36 in Ramban.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 6.13% or 309 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 56,021 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,31,019 while the recovery rate stood at 96.18%.

Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have mounted to 4,48,105 and the death toll has climbed up to 4,728.

Himachal logs 762 cases

Himachal Pradesh logged 762 new Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,77,998 while death toll reached 4,042 after nine people succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 177 cases each were reported from Kangra, 105 from Mandi, 91 from Hamirpur, 86 from Solan, 82 from Shimla, 63 from Bilaspur, 55 from Chamba, 36 from Sirmaur, 30 from Kullu, 23 from Una and seven each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Four fatalities were reported from Kangra, two from Shimla and one each from Chamba, Mandi and Solan. Active cases came down to 4,812 and recoveries reached 2,69,123 after 1,372 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 61,778 cases followed by Mandi (37,965) and Shimla (34,959).