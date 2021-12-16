7-year-old missing girl found murdered in Panipat

A seven-year-old girl was found murdered and her body was recvoered from a deserted place on Khalila road in Panipat, police said.

According to police, the family said the girl was missing since Sunday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police do not have any suspect in the case so far but Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan has announced ₹50,000 cash award for any information about the accused.

As per the complaint filed by father of the deceased child, his daughter had gone to a ‘bhandara’ (community kitchen) organised in his village but did not return home. They searched the nearby villages but failed to get any clues of her whereabouts. On Tuesday evening, her mutilated body was found at a deserted place in a Panipat village.

Soon after, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was taken to civil hospital for postmortem. Police said in the preliminary investigation, it seems that the girl was sexually assaulted as there were injury marks on her private parts but it can be ascertained after getting the postmortem report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SP said they have registered an FIR under Sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections will be added if sexual assault is confirmed in the postmortem report. He said five teams have been formed and the accused will be arrested soon.

Agitated over the incident, family and relatives of the deceased held a protest outside Samalkha police station and demanded action against the accused. After assurance from DSP (women safety) Pradeep Kumar, they ended the protest.