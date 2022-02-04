80% teenagers vaccinated in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine to 80% of teenagers in the 15-17-year age bracket, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that since January 3 when the inoculation of children in the 15-17 age group started, the J&K health workers have administered the first dose to four of every five children . “We have administered the first dose to 6,63,786 minors, of the targeted population of 8,33,000 teenagers ,” state immunisation officer, Dr Shahid Hussain.

Of the 20 districts in the union territory, eight districts – seven in Kashmir and one in Jammu – have completed 100% vaccination (as per 2011 census). The districts which have completed immunising the targeted population in Kashmir are Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag, Baramula, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Budgam. In Jammu division, Poonch district has vaccinated all its eligible teenagers. However, there are two districts which have not even achieved 40% of their target – Srinagar has managed to inoculate only 37% of its teenage population, while the inoculation rate was 33% in Kishtwar district of Jammu.

Srinagar’s chief medical officer Dr Jameel Ahmad Mir said that the teenagers dispersed after coaching centres and schools were closed following the Covid lockdown last month. “Now, the administration is again planning on opening these centres to pace up the vaccination of this age group in Srinagar,” he said. Immunisation officer Dr Shahid Hussain said that the target population (83,975) in Srinagar is more than most of the districts. Jammu district, even though with the highest of the targeted population of 1.03 lakh in the Union Territory, has managed to vaccinate 75% teenagers so far.

The authorities have been carrying out door-to-door vaccination campaigns. Hussain said that they have also vaccinated 5% of the age group with the second dose. “As many as 39,913 teenagers have received their second doses,” he said.

The data also revealed that over 1.96 lakh people have received the third precautionary dose of the vaccine against Covid, of these, 1.16 lakh are frontline workers, 24,928 are health care workers and 54,849 are people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities.