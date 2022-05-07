828 PhD scholars walk away with degrees at Panjab University’s 69th convocation

After a long wait of three years, as many as 828 PhD scholars, who completed their doctorates since 2019, were awarded their degrees at Panjab University’s 69th annual convocation on Friday.

The convocation, which could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was presided over by Vice-President of India and university chancellor M Venkaiah Naidu, who had also attended the convocations in 2018 and 2019.

Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, also attended the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.

On the occasion, the Vice-President conferred honoris causa (honorary degrees) upon principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood, an alumnus of the varsity.

Pioneers of indigenous vaccine manufacturing, Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, were also chosen for the honorary degrees, but could not attend the ceremony.

In all, 1,128 PhD graduates were slated to be awarded degrees at the convocation, but 300 could not make it.

Six receive PU Ratna awards

Various Panjab University Ratna awards were also presented during the annual convocation. Former NCERT director JS Rajput was awarded the Gyan Ratna and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, AYUSH, government of India, was presented the Vigyan Ratna.

The Khel Ratna was conferred upon hockey player Rani Rampal, while Jagbir Singh, chancellor, Central University, Punjab, Bathinda, received the Sahitya Ratna. Moreover, Onkar Singh Pahwa, chairman and managing director, Avon Cycles, was given the Udyog Ratna and the Kala Ratna was presented to Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia, a painting artist.

(From left to right) Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia, Jagbir Singh, JS Rajput, Rani Rampal, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Onkar Singh Pahwa after the PU Ratna awards at the varsity’s 69th convocation in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

In his address, the Vice-President applauded PU for honouring Ajay Kumar Sood, one of the brightest alumnus produced by the university. “In conferring on him the honorary doctorate, you have demonstrated to the entire academic community the essential spirit of excellence that the university has stood for,” he said, adding that he was also delighted that PU chose Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella for the honorary degree.

“It is gratifying that Dr Krishna Ella had mentioned in a conversation about the excellent work being done by the PU chemistry department,” Naidu said.

Maintain peace on campuses

Naidu called upon all universities to see that peace was maintained on their campuses and focus their attention on bringing academic excellence. Emphasising the importance of cohesion and harmony in society, he said these values should be inculcated among students from a young age in schools. “There should be no place for division on the basis of caste, creed, religion and gender in the 21st century. We all belong to one country, India,” he said.

Naidu to inaugurate int’l conference at CU today

Naidu will also be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day international conference on “Environmental Diversity and Environmental Jurisprudence: National and International Perspective” at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Saturday.

The conference, which will be held on May 7 and 8, will also have Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit in attendance on Day 1. Union Cabinet minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony on May 8, said CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Justices from the Supreme Court of India, chief justices and judges from state high courts, representatives from the United Nations and 20 different countries, including judges, environmentalists, lawyers, experts in biodiversity and environmental jurisprudence, will participate in the conference, which will be attended by 4,000 students, Sandhu said.

Sports varsity V-C scores PhD

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Lieutenant General JS Cheema (retd) was among those who were on Friday awarded PhD degrees at the 69th annual convocation of Panjab University (PU).

Cheema, 64, who retired as deputy chief of army staff in 2017, enrolled for PhD at PU’s department of defence and national security studies in 2015 and submitted his PhD thesis in 2019.

He said his time on the field motivated him to pursue a PhD on the “analysis of decision making for war”.

“While you are in service you only look from the military point of view, but once you have the time you are able to expand it to the international, political and diplomatic part of it. War is much more than the military domain,” said Cheema, who passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, in 1979.

Lieutenant General JS Cheema (retd). (HT)

NCC ADG adds Doctor to his name

Major General Rajiv Chhibber, who is presently the additional director general of the National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh directorate, was awarded a PhD in defence studies.

An Amritsar resident, Chhibber, 53, had enrolled for his PhD in 2015 and submitted the thesis in 2021. “Besides serving in the Indian army, I had been continuously focusing on my education. After completing my MSc in 1999, I pursued an MPhil and was always keen to get a PhD,” he said.

In his 33 years of service, Chibber has held several command and staff assignments, including a foreign tenure as adviser to commander, Botswana Defence Forces.

Major General Rajiv Chhibber (HT)

Like father, like daughter

In a memorable moment for 58-year-old Khurshid Ansari, he and his 31-year-old daughter Heena Parveen received their PhD degrees during the same convocation ceremony on Friday.

A library assistant at the varsity, Ansari had enrolled for his PhD in Urdu in 2009 and submitted his thesis in 2019, the same year as his daughter Parveen completed her PhD in psychology.

Parveen, who is presently working as assistant professor at the department of psychology at SD College, Chandigarh, had enrolled for her PhD in 2014, but was not expecting to finish her research work in the same year as her father.

“Being a library assistant, studying and reading books has always been a part of my life. In 2009, I started my PhD, while still pursuing my job. My daughter enrolled in 2014, but we never expected that we will be awarded with the degree at the same convocation ceremony,” Ansari said, adding that being awarded the degree on the same day as his daughter was a moment of immense pride for him and his family.

Khurshid Ansari and his daughter Heena Parveen. (HT)

Husband-wife duo don doctoral caps together

Vinay Dhiman and his wife Anupama Bharti, both 32, also received their PhD degrees during the varsity’s 69th annual convocation. The duo had enrolled at the PU’s Centre for Social Work for PhDs in 2012 and got married in 2017.

Dhiman, who now works at PGIMER department of cardiology, said graduating together was a happy coincidence. Expressing delight at getting to share the moment with her husband, Bharti, who works as an assistant professor at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, said “We have no words to explain our happiness. It is a wonderful experience to get the degrees together.”

Vinay Dhiman and his wife Anupama Bharti. (HT)

Full circle moment for around 20 PU teachers

In a full circle moment, around 20 PU faculty members were awarded PhD degrees at the convocation. Of them, around nine were from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET).

Naveen Kumar, who is an assistant professor at University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), shared the moment with two of his students whom he taught during their post-graduation.

Ravinder Kaur Dhaliwal, who teaches at the department of English, University School of Open Learning (USOL), received her PhD degree, along with her husband, Yashveer Bazard. They both submitted their PhD thesis in 2019.

Faculty members who were awarded PhD degrees at the convocation. (HT)

(With inputs by Mandeep Kaur Narula)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON