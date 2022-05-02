Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
8-month pregnant woman, husband die as truck hits motorcycle in Moga

Eyewitnesses say the accident took place due to stubble burning smoke and negligence of the truck driver. The couple died on the spot due to head injuries
Published on May 02, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Moga : A man and his wife, who was eight months pregnant, died in a road accident near Khosa Jalal village in Moga district after a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses say the accident took place due to stubble burning smoke and negligence of the truck driver. The couple died on the spot due to head injuries.

The victims were identified as Sarabjit Kaur (33) and Avtar Singh (34) of Bhinder Kalan village in Moga district.

Assistant sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh said that the couple had gone to Zira to meet the woman’s parents. “Today, they were on their way to Moga for a medical check-up. When they reached near Khosa Jalal village, their bike collided with a speeding truck coming from the front. The accident took place as the farmers had set afire wheat stubble in their fields reducing the visibility on the road. The couple died on the spot and the unborn child was also declared dead by the doctors at the civil hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” he said.

A case was registered against the truck driver, Kuljit Singh, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran district, under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Moga Sadar police station. Police said the accused fled from the spot after the accident and a hunt has been launched to nab him.

