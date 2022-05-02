8-month pregnant woman, husband die as truck hits motorcycle in Moga
Moga : A man and his wife, who was eight months pregnant, died in a road accident near Khosa Jalal village in Moga district after a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck on Sunday.
Eyewitnesses say the accident took place due to stubble burning smoke and negligence of the truck driver. The couple died on the spot due to head injuries.
The victims were identified as Sarabjit Kaur (33) and Avtar Singh (34) of Bhinder Kalan village in Moga district.
Assistant sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh said that the couple had gone to Zira to meet the woman’s parents. “Today, they were on their way to Moga for a medical check-up. When they reached near Khosa Jalal village, their bike collided with a speeding truck coming from the front. The accident took place as the farmers had set afire wheat stubble in their fields reducing the visibility on the road. The couple died on the spot and the unborn child was also declared dead by the doctors at the civil hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” he said.
A case was registered against the truck driver, Kuljit Singh, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran district, under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Moga Sadar police station. Police said the accused fled from the spot after the accident and a hunt has been launched to nab him.
LU to start part-time M Tech programme from session 2022-23
The University of Lucknow will start Master of Technology (M Tech) (Part Time) programme at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology from session 2022-23. According to the proposal, it will be a part-time programme with six semesters meant for the serving engineers/teachers of nearby region (maximum 100 Km) who can attend the classes during evening hours on weekdays and on Sundays.
Vada pav, samosa make way for sandwiches and fruits
“We have handed parents a menu card for the week, and we are encouraging them to only send those specific foods in their children's lunch boxes,” said Swati Popat Vats, president, Podar Education Network. The Podar groups run several schools across the country along with Podar Jumbo Kids, a chain of pre-schools. The menu includes sandwiches, fruit and cereal, dry snacks like poha or upma among other things.
To reduce patient load, AIIMS to start health centre in Bathinda by May-end
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, is coming up with an off-campus outdoor patient department (OPD) at an urban health centre (UHC) in the city's Beant Nagar to reduce the institute's patient load. AIIMS executive director Dr DK Singh said the state health authorities have handed over the possession of the UHC building to the institute recently and OPD services would begin by the May-end.
Under attack, Shiv Sena returns to its belligerent roots
Mumbai: Reciting a line from the 17th-century hymn of Ramdas Swami's 'Maruti Stotra', chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned last week that if Shiv Sena was confronted, it would show the opponents the true meaning of 'Bheemroopi Maharudra' (the one with the strength of Bheem, the wrathful one). Thackeray's statement came amid the ongoing political drama over the Hanuman Chalisa row. This time, the party is in power and was provoked, political observers said.
Huge turnout for silent protest to oppose communal politics in Maharashtra
Mumbai: Citizens from various walks of life gathered near the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra on Sunday to oppose the ongoing communal politics in the state. The crowd rooted for brotherhood among communities and they were of the view that communal politics threatens harmony and the secular fabric of the nation. Tushar Gandhi, author, and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi said that the gathering was spontaneous and the crowd came voluntarily.
