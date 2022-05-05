8yrs of Modi rule: Haryana BJP on toes to connect with 21 lakh families in 21 days
The well-oiled cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be on toes in Haryana for 21 days continuously from May 5 in the run-up to mega-celebrations on May 26 to mark eight years of Modi government at Centre.
The size and scale of this mass mobilisation of the BJP cadre is such that the party plans to connect with 19 lakh families on May 26 by holding corner and public meetings at booth level, in every assembly segment and district levels too.
And between May 5 and May 25, the BJP leaders, along with party workers, will fan across state and meet two lakh people personally.
Under this exercise, which Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar has planned, the BJP’s foot soldiers at the booth level and top leadership up to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be on the forefront of this mass contact programme to educate people about the achievements of the Modi government and welfare schemes of the state government.
In the first phase of the campaign (May 5-25), BJP workers and leaders including Union ministers, MPs, ministers in the state government, MLAs, leaders who contested the assembly elections, and leaders of all frontal organisations have been assigned duties to meet 100 people personally.
In order to avoid duplication, all those handpicked to meet 100 people personally, Khattar included, will have to submit the list of people they plan to meet in advance so that there is no overlap and the task is executed with clinical accuracy.
The second phase of mass mobilisation, on May 26, when the Modi government will complete eight years and celebrations will be held all over the country, the BJP will kick-off a publicity blitzkrieg to connect with 19 lakh families in Haryana.
According to state BJP chief Dhankar, the entire rank and file of the party has been mobilised to reach 21 lakh families in 21 days. He said those tasked to meet two lakh people personally will go on door-to-door visits.
However, Khattar and Union ministers have been allowed to meet people as per their convenience, he said.
Hundreds of teams have been set up for what Dhankar calls “a massive exercise” involving workers from BJP, frontal organisations, MLAs and ministers in the state government.
“There are over 360 teams, including MLAs and MPs, set up for the one-on-one contact with two lakh people,” said Dhankar, pointing out that people will be informed about all the achievements of the Modi government and welfare programmes started in the last eight years.
Majority of the top-rung leaders of Haryana BJP will spearhead this campaign not only in their respective assembly/Lok Sabha segments but also in other parts of the state.
The cadre, at booth level, has been activated. There are 19,786 polling booths in Haryana and the BJP has booth level committees. On May 26, when the campaign will conclude, at every booth, three-hour programmes will be held to reach out to 19 lakh families in the morning (8am to 11am) and afternoon (4pm to 7pm). Publicity material is being prepared for distribution on May 26.
Party leaders say the success of this mass mobilisation will depend on booth level committees which have been assigned different tasks.
