9 education officials from Punjab get national award

Nine from Punjab have been given national award for innovations and good practices in educational administration
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: Acknowledging their “innovations and good practices in educational administration”, four Punjab district education officers (DEOs), a deputy district education officer and four local block primary education officers (BPEO), were felicitated with national award on Thursday.

The education officials awarded include, former Pathankot DEO Ravinder Kumar, DEOs Malkit Singh, Muktsar, Harinder Pal Singh, Jalandhar, Amarjit Singh, Patiala, deputy DEO Sukhwinder Singh, Ferozepur, BPEO Neeraj Kumar, block Dhariwal-1, Gurdaspur, BPEO Tripta Rani, Block Ludhiana-1, BPEO Satish Miglani, Khuian Sarwar, Fazilka and BPEO Ashok Kumar, Block Banga, Nawanshahr.

After being rewarded with the state award last year, Tripta Rani, BPEO, Block-1, Ludhiana, was honoured with the national award during a virtual ceremony held through Zoom app on Thursday.

According to officials, around 150 teachers across the country were given the national award by Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar during a virtual ceremony.

Tripta was honoured for popularising and creating public trust pertaining to the government schools in her block. Moreover she worked for the beautification of the schools and worked for strengthening infrastructure in the schools located in her block.

