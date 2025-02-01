9 killed, three still missing as cruiser falls into Bhakra canal in Fatehabad

Nine persons were killed, and three others swept away after a Force Motors Trax Cruiser carrying 14 passengers fell into the Bhakra canal in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Friday night, police said on Saturday. The cruiser driver Jarnail Singh, 40, and an 11-year-old boy were rescued. (HT Photo)

The cruiser driver Jarnail Singh, 40, and an 11-year-old boy were rescued.

The deceased have been identified as Jhando Bai, 65, Jangiro Bai, 45, Balbir Singh, 60, Chander Singh, Seron Bai, Kanto Bai, 45, and Ravinder Kaur, 35 and two minors aged 1 and 12 years. Many of them belonged to Mehmara village in Fatehabad and others from Fatehpur and Reond Kalan village in Punjab’s Mansa.

Bodies of Taro Bai, 60, Lakhwinder Kaur, 25, and Jaswinder Singh are yet to be recovered, and rescue teams are conducting operations to trace them.

The accident occurred at Sardarewala village in Ratia on Friday night due to dense fog in the area.

Ratia DSP Sanjay Bishnoi said that the incident took place when the passengers, many of whom were from Mehmara village, were returning after attending a wedding ceremony at a village in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

“When the SUV near Sardarewala village, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle because of low visibility, and it fell into the canal. We have retrieved the body of a man from the spot and eight from Kalanwali head in Sirsa. The water level in the canal was reduced and teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and divers are conducting the rescue operation to trace the remaining three persons, the DSP added.

The DSP said that the driver Jarnail Singh managed to jump when the cruiser was about to fall into the canal, adding that the driver raised an alarm following which the locals rescued a boy.

The official said that a crane was used to pull the cruiser out from the canal.

The bodies were fished out around 50-55 km away from the spot where the vehicle fell into the canal, said police.

Around 50 people are part of the rescue operation, said police.

A post-mortem examination of the bodies was conducted at the local hospital.