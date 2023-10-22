News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9 lakh devotees visited HP temples in Navratras: Cops

9 lakh devotees visited HP temples in Navratras: Cops

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 22, 2023 08:24 PM IST

Nearly 900,000 devotees have visited temples in Himachal Pradesh during the eight days of the Navratri festival, with the number expected to exceed one million. The state police have made arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees and there have been no accidents or loss of life or property.

Nearly nine lakh devotees have paid obeisance at Himachal temples, including the famous Shaktipeethas, during the eight days of Navratri festival, police said in posts on social media.

From October 15, the start of Navratri till Sunday morning, arrival of 69,200 vehicles had been registered in various temples of Himachal while 8.93 lakh devotees have visited the shrines.

Shri Naina Devi Temple, the Shaktipeetha in Bilaspur district, saw the maximum influx of 2.65 lakh devotees, followed by 2.15 lakh in Mata Balasundari in Sirmaur.

Over 1.15 lakh people paid obeisance at Chintapurni in Una; 83,000 at Bajreshwari Devi Temple 76,300 at Jwalaji, 73,900 at Chamundaji and 12,700 visited the Baglamukhi temple in Kangra district.

Additionally, nearly 20,000 devotees visited the Hatkoti Temple, 17,700 the Kalbari and 6,000 paid respects at the Tara Devi temple in Shimla district.

With Monday being the last day of nine-day festival, the number is likely to cross 10 lakh.

Director general of police Sanjay Kundu said that state police has made concrete arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees, law and order and traffic arrangements at these holy sites.

“Adequate police from the Indian Reserve Forces along with the district police have been deployed in all the shrines,” he said.

There has been no road or other accident and loss of life or property to the devotees during the fairs, he added.

