91% licensed arms deposited in Punjab ahead of elections

Chandigarh : A total of 3,54,075 licensed weapons have been deposited in the state after the imposition of model code of conduct for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls scheduled on February 20, said Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Wednesday.

The weapons deposited in the police stations are 91% of the total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, he said.

The Elections commission (EC) teams have also seized 27 weapons without licences. Raju said some of the persons having licensed weapons, including security personnel at nationalised and private banks and other persons facing security issues, will have to approach deputy commissioners for genuine exemptions and complaint redressal.

Raju also said after the imposition of the election code, the enforcement teams so far have seized valuables worth ₹46.66 crore.

Giving details, he said that the surveillance teams have seized 6.6 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹2 crore. “The enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic drugs amounting to ₹44.49 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of ₹1.74 crore,” he added.

The CEO said as many as 1,088 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides, 2,376 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said, adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 1,129 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book.

He said 2,221 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 191 cases is under process. As many as 6,339 nakas are operational in the state, he added.