98,845 people hired on contract under HKRN: Haryana CS

: The Haryana government has hired 98,845 people on contract basis through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Tuesday.

Out of this, about 30,214 (30.5%) people belonged to the Scheduled Caste category and 27,185 (27.5%) are from the Backward Classes, he said.

Kaushal, who was presiding over the fifth meeting of board of directors of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam said that HKRN has received requisition of an additional 10,021 human resources, out of which 3,470 have been appointed in various departments and the rest will be filled soon.

The CS said that HKRN has been set up with the aim to save employees from exploitation at the hands of contractors and to eliminate irregularities and anomalies in recruitments.

Besides, ensuring transparency in engagements, salaries are being paid to contractual employees along with the benefits including EPF and ESI in a time bound manner.

The Board on Tuesday approved the provision of redeployment in HKRN policy. Now, the re - deployment of manpower within government organisations will be allowed and a procedure may be adopted by the Nigam. Further, the CEO, HKRN has been authorised to finalise the same.

The chief secretary said that the contractual employees are entitled to one month’s salary in lieu of leave travel concession (LTC) for visiting their home town.

He clarified that contractual employees, who have completed one year and their contract has been extended for more than four years on year-to-year basis, will be entitled to a month’s salary in lieu of LTC.