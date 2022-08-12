99% seats taken in meritorious schools in Punjab
: The admissions of students in meritorious schools in Punjab saw a significant rise post Covid slump as 99% of the total 4,600 seats for class 11 and 12 were taken for the 2022-23 session.
A total of 4,579 students got enrolled in 10 meritorious schools across the state in the five-day counselling held in 22 centres that concluded on Wednesday night. Notably, thousands of the seats remained vacant in these schools in the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.
The meritorious schools are in Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur and Talwara.
According to officials, while 16 Commerce seats for girls went unclaimed in Talwara meritorious schools, five remained vacant in Gurdaspur.
According to Poonam Sharma, principal of Talwara school, out of a total 100 seats, including all 35 seats each in Non-Medical and Medical streams, except 16 Commerce seat for girls remained vacant.
Seats in these schools are allotted in a 40:60 ratio for boys and girls respectively.
An official said that while all the schools have 500 seats, there are only 100 seats in Talwara meritorious school.
Most preferred institutes
Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Bathinda were the most preferred schools for the students, according to education officials, who were part of the counselling team.
Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal, meritorious school, Ludhiana said that all the seats for boys in Ludhiana school were filled on the fourth day of the counselling and a few remaining seats for girls here were taken in early morning of the final day.
Students were given the liberty to visit any of the 22 counselling centres across the state to choose any of the 10 schools.
Heavy rush at Ludhiana centre
Heavy rush of students and parents was seen at the centre in Ludhiana as the last seat on the final day here was allotted at 9:38 pm on Wednesday.
A total of 90 students took admissions in total eight meritorious schools through the Ludhiana admission centre on the concluding day.
While five students got admissions in Amritsar through the Ludhiana Centre, three got enrolled in Ferozepur, 12 in Gurdaspur, 20 in Jalandhar, 32 in Ludhiana, one in Sangrur, five in SAS Nagar and 12 in Talwara through Ludhiana centre on the final day.
“After seats in Ludhiana and Jalandhar schools were filled, we expected the pace of the admissions to slow down but to our surprise, students from Ludhiana didn’t hesitate to even bag a seat in other districts. We are really happy with the admission response this year,” said Vishal Mittal, district coordinator, Management Information System (MIS)
Around 18,000 students had appeared for the entrance exam this year in May, out of which a total of 6,266 students cleared the test, the results of which were announced on July 7.
The education department had conducted live streaming of the counselling to ensure transparency in allotment of seats to the students. ENDS
