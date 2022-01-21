A day on, Simarjit Bains and Kamaljit Karwal’s supporters take fight to social media

A day after supporters of sitting MLA of Atam Nagar, Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal entered into a scuffle on Gill Road over installation of hoardings, the war has shifted to social media networks with both sides accusing each other of starting the fight.

Some videos have also started doing the rounds of social media. In one of the videos, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president MLA Bains is purportedly seen asking his supporters to be ready to fight and raise their voice, if Congress workers try to suppress them or stop them from installing hoardings or banners in the constituency.

Three persons from both groups, including Bains’ brother Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, had got injured in the scuffle that took place on Wednesday over installation of some hoardings.

While Bains stated that Congress supporters had removed his hoardings first, Karwal said that LIP posters had been removed on the orders of the election commission (EC) following which, Bains’ supporters tried to remove the Congress posters too, which had been installed with the consent of the building owner.

Recalling the episode wherein Bains and his supporters had allegedly manhandled the then YAD district president Gurdeep Gosha in May last year, Karwal supporters said ‘You reap what you sow’.

The Congress supporters were further seen stating on social media that LIP and Bains will get a befitting reply if they try to pick up a fight again.

Despite repeated attempts, Simarjit Bains was not available for comments.

His elder brother, Ludhiana south MLA Balwinder Bains said, “LIP also does not want violence in the elections, but if Congress workers try to indulge in hooliganism like they did on Wednesday, LIP will not sit back and watch. The Congress workers removed the posters of LIP on Wednesday, due to which the scuffle took place.”

A day after the clash, heavy police force deputed in Atam Nagar constituency to avoid any untoward situation, as supporters from both factions were threatening each other. Para military forces along with police personnel have been deputed in the Shimlapuri and Atam Nagar areas.

Though the police have received complaints from both the groups but no FIR has been registered yet. Inspector Rohit Sharma, SHO at police station Division number 6, said police will take action after investigation. At least three persons suffered injuries after supporters of Bains and Karwal had indulged in a scuffle over putting up banners in Shimlapuri on Wednesday.