A good legislative draft should address existing issues, guide society towards progress: Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 17, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Haryana CM addresses participants of the 36th International Training Programme in legislative drafting in which delegates from 13 countries are participating

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini flanked by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan (right) and group leader Alexandro Nicholas during a discussion at 36th International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that while drafting legislation, it is essential to consider not only the language of the law but also the emotions, needs, and aspirations of society.

“A well-crafted legislative draft should not only address existing issues but also guide society towards progress. Therefore, clarity, equality, and active citizen participation must be given special importance in the legislative process,” said Saini while addressing the participants of the 36th International Training Programme in legislative drafting, being organised at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from April 16 to April 21.

The chief minister said that the Haryana government has consistently worked to ensure that policy and law-making processes are inclusive and robust. He said through e-governance, the state has introduced greater transparency in governance and made significant strides in sectors such as education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment. “We are now steadily moving toward making the legislative process more modern, inclusive, and accessible,” he added.

The training programme is being held in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. A total of 28 participants from 13 countries are taking part in this initiative. Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Harvinder Kalyan, was also present on the occasion.

Saini said that India, as the world’s largest democracy, takes great pride in its legislative system, which has consistently set benchmarks in social justice, inclusivity, and transparency. Legislative drafting is not merely a technical exercise, it is a visionary process that embodies the spirit of social transformation, upholds constitutional values, and reflects the aspirations of the people.

Saini said that the objective of this training programme is also to acquaint the participants with the intricacies, procedures, constitutional framework, and practical examples of legislative drafting. He expressed confidence that the knowledge and experiences shared in this programme will contribute to strengthening the legislative processes in their respective countries.

“When you return to your countries, may you carry with you cherished memories of India and Haryana’s rich culture, warm hospitality, enduring friendships, and meaningful experiences,” he added.

On this occasion, chief minister Saini and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also honoured the participants of the training programme by presenting them with mementos.

