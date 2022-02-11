A loss of sense of community and continuity: Tribals on suspension of AIR Srinagar’s Balti service after 33 years

All India Radio (AIR) Srinagar last month stopped airing its Balti programmes following the discontinuation of the short-wave service after 33 years of broadcasting for the Balti-speaking people across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The scrapping of the half-hourly daily programme, along with news, which was started on the directions of home ministry in March 1988 presenting Indian viewpoint across the border, has agonised thousands of its listeners spread across the region irrespective of the physical boundaries.

However, Balti services from Pakistan and PoK continue to broadcast hours of programmes and news through Radio Pakistan’s Skardu, Rawalpindi and Islamabad services and PoK’s Tralkhan service, which can be heard on this side of LoC on short wave and in certain cases, even online.

Raja Iftikhar Hussain, 60, president of Association of Baltis in Himalayan Indus region of Ladakh and J&K, said the shutdown of the service was a ‘dacoity’ on the community living here. “As a community, we feel that an important thing has been snatched away from us. People are sad, particularly our elders, who know no language other than Balti. For the past 33 years, only one programme was running on Radio Kashmir for us tribals and that has stopped now. Our people now have to rely on programmes from across the border,” said Iftikhar, who has also been a part of the talent pool for the service till 2017.

“As a policy matter of Prasar Bharati, short-wave transmitters have been closed down across India,” said Rabia Rasool, programme head, AIR Srinagar.

Baltis majorly live in Pakistan’s Baltistan and PoK, but some small portion of the population lives scattered in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, Tral, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Ramban areas.

“Our people live scattered on mountains and valleys of J&K and Ladakh. Our language is indigenous and is dying, but at least this service would give us some sense of community and continuity. We would listen not only to the developmental programmes, but even the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat ,which was also translated into Balti,” Iftikhar said.

The 10-minutes of Balti news was added to the programme immediately after Kargil war, which had prompted Radio Pakistan’s Islamabad and Skardu to also broadcast news in Balti language.

The programmes aired by AIR service would mostly comprise development issues, moral talks, songs, religious naats and qaseedas and special requests on Sundays. Even artistes, doctors, engineers and special invitees would talk about different aspects of life. The programmes were liked not only by people living in J&K, but even across the border proving the reach of its ‘soft power’.

Those working for the service said numerous letters of appreciation from across the border were received by the in-charge of programmes, even from Balochistan and those Baltis who were part of the Pakistan’s Northern Light Infantry.

In 2005, one such letter described how a moral advice dissuaded youth of Baltistan from joining militancy. “The situation in Kashmir is bad. We pray for its improvement. Let me say that owing to your advice, no youth here has joined militancy. The entire Baltistan is praying for you for this gesture,” read the letter by Ali Moosa dated March 3, 2005 from Baltistan.

Srinagar’s Arif Ali, 50, who has been a news reader on the Balti programme, says the AIR Srinagar’s 30-minute transmission would reach entire Pakistan and even Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistanis are faster in their outreach than us. They have a number of programmes on different services and even have a website which would cover external service, world service, Hindi service and Kashmiri and Balti programmes. But we even scrapped our only 30-minute programme over short wave,” he added.

Demanding to start the programme on medium wave, he said, “We have a lot of talent. Doordarshan runs a half-hourly TV programme every Friday, which again has viewers from Pakistan.”

Service on medium wave won’t serve the purpose: AIR official

Officials in the AIR Srinagar, meanwhile, said that starting the service on medium wave won’t serve the purpose. “The programme was meant to reach out across the border, which won’t be possible on medium wave,” said an official, who wished to remain anonymous.

The official said they have proposed to start the programme from Kargil, where Balti speaking people are mostly concentrated. “We have sent a proposal to start it in Kargil because of availability of talent there. Our Kargil transmitter’s reach is quite deep across the border as well,” the official added.