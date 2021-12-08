Aam aadmi, not elite, should get political power in Punjab: CM Channi

In a bid to consolidate his position as the Congress’ face in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said that political power in the state should now be represented by the “aam aadmi” (common man) and not the traditional elite.

Addressing a rally in Fazilka, Channi said it was for the first time when political power in the state had come out of the control of the ‘rajwadashahi’ (royalty). He said, “Now, it must stay with the middle class for inclusive growth of the state. I understand the issues of the poor and the middle class and my government has rolled out several programmes for their welfare.”

Channi inaugurated a newly constructed 100-bed civil hospital and a bus stand at the Fazilka district headquarters amid strong protests by the employees demanding regularisation of jobs and trained unemployed teachers.

Without naming anyone, Channi, in his public address, said his opponents questioning the rationale behind doling sops in his tenure of the last over two months.

“Why it pains anyone if the government gives direct relief to people. After all, it is the public exchequer and it must be spent on the poor and the middle class,” he said, counting his earlier decisions of waiving arrears of electricity, water and sewerage bills to the tune of ₹3,000 crore.

“My government’s decision to cut VAT (value added tax) on petrol and diesel and reduce electricity bills has a positive effect on the farmers and the salaried class,” he added.

Channi expressed his gratitude to the first-time Congress legislator from Fazilka Davinder Ghubaya for “his role in making me attain the top political office of the state”. “Davinder was instrumental in unseating Amarinder Singh who as CM collaborated with the Akalis. He proved his acumen as he worked well with the MLAs in dethroning Amarinder,” said the CM.

Announces medical,

govt colleges for Fazilka

On Ghubaya’s demand, the CM announced to open a medical college and a government college for the town located near the India-Pakistan border.

Channi gave a call to repulse any attempts by the “outsiders” to gain electoral power to ensure inclusive development of Punjab. “Punjab is not a ‘shamlat’ (common) land that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership from Delhi could take control of. Punjab should not allow power control to be shifted to Delhi as we are capable of governing the state,” he said.

He blamed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for framing anti-people policies and patronising mafia during its 10-year regime. An arrear of ₹16 crore to sugarcane growers will be disbursed soon, he said.

He assured restoration of three heritage buildings and examine the issues of compensation to the farmers whose cultivable land lies beyond the fence on the international border.